Fade To Black - Scott Wolter - July 15, 2025

July 15, 2025

Lewis and Clark Secret Vault



Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Scott Wolter host of America Unearthed explores the suspicious death of Meriwether Lewis and the hidden history tied to the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He reveals evidence of a secret vault and ancient knowledge uncovered during their journey—secrets some may have killed to keep buried.

Forensic geologist Scott Wolter, best known as the host of History channel’s hit show America Unearthed which follows him on his quest to uncover the truth behind controversial historic artifacts and sites found throughout North America and beyond. He also hosted other programs in which he followed the Templar trail in Europe, the Middle East and even North America, leading him into the realm of the Freemasons, medieval monastic orders, pirates, and modern-day Knights Templar.

Websites::

https://www.scottfwolter.com/

https://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/

Premium Episode Download