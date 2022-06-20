Fade To Black - CrewZ - June 20th

June 20th, 2022

Consciousness From The Streets

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: CrewZ joins us for the first time! We'll be talking about music, art, and consciousness from the streets!

CrewZ is a Cosmic Artist raised between New York and south Florida. His music explores themes of meditation, unity consciousness, the pineal gland, sacred geometry, quantum physics & mechanics, esoteric wisdom, human empowerment and ancient civilizations. CrewZ has collaborated with numerous talented artists within the conscious community. At 18, he was introduced to the practice of meditation which he claims raised the frequency of his intelligence and it exposed him to a whole new realm of experiences within the spirit world. For over a decade, CrewZ has devoted his lyrical gifts to serving and empowering humanity.

Websites:

https://www.instagram.com/_crewzthroughlife_/

https://meditatewithcrewz.thinkific.com/

tiktok.com/@_crewzthroughlife_