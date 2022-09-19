Fade To Black - Cristina Gomez - September 20th

September 20th, 2022

Discovering Our World

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Crisitna Gomez joins us to talk about her life of discovering our world.

Cristina Gomez is a video content creator and podcaster who brings a young and fresh perspective to the UFO and Paranormal research fields.

She has produced and presented over 140 shows for her YouTube channel and podcast platform, while attending University as a full time student pursuing a BA degree in Business and Communication.

In October of 2021, Cristina was picked up by KUNX Talk Radio and the UnX Network for airing of her popular weekly interview show, ‘Shifting the Paradigm’.

Cristina also presents two other weekly shows, ‘Mysteries with a History’, co-hosted by veteran radio host Jimmy Church of Fade to Black Radio and fill-in for Coast to Coast AM.

And more recently a new show called ‘Strange Paradigms’ which focuses on covering recent news items related to the strange, mysterious, and paranormal.

Cristina Gomez has appeared on many talk shows and podcasts such as the Paranormal Podcast with Jim Harold, The Martin Willis Show, The Micah Hanks Show, among many others.

Website: https://strangeparadigms.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ParadigmShifts

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Eyes_OnTheSkies

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eyes_ontheskies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paradigm.Shifts.Official/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strangeparadigms/

