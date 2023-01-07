Fade To Black - Cristina Gomez - January 5th

January 5th, 2023

Paranormal Host





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paranormal Host Cristina Gomez joins us for a full night of conversation on: UFOs, UAPs, the Paranormal, Supernatural... and writing music.

Cristina Gomez is a video content creator and podcaster who brings a young and fresh perspective to the UFO and Paranormal research fields.

She has produced and presented over 200 shows for her YouTube channel and podcast platform, while attending University as a full time student pursuing a BA degree in Business and Communication.

In October of 2021, Cristina was picked up by KUNX Talk Radio and the UnX Network for airing of her popular weekly interview show, ‘Shifting the Paradigm’.

Cristina presents four weekly shows, ‘Mysteries with a History’, co-hosted by veteran radio host Jimmy Church of Fade to Black Radio, ‘Shifting the Paradigm’, 'Strange News', and the 'Unknown Zone'.

Cristina Gomez has appeared on many talk shows and podcasts such as the Paranormal Podcast with Jim Harold, The Martin Willis Show, The Micah Hanks Show, among many others.

Website: https://strangeparadigms.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ParadigmShifts

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Eyes_OnTheSkies

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eyes_ontheskies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paradigm.Shifts.Official/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strangeparadigms/

