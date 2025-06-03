Fade To Black – Dale Graff – June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 05, 2025

The Psi Field: Pre Cog Dreams





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dale Graff explores dreams, remote viewing, and the Psi Field as tools for expanding awareness. He shares insights from his Future News Precognitive Dream Project and shows how intuition, synchronicity, and dream states can guide us toward deeper understanding and personal growth.

Dale E. Graff is a retired aerospace engineer/physicist who worked for the intelligence community at the Air Force Foreign Technology Division and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Key assignments were Chief of the Advanced Concepts Office, a Chief/Director of the Stargate remote viewing unit at Ft. Meade, MD., contract manager for remote viewing research at Stanford Research Institute (SRI). He coined the term, Stargate, to represent an innovative effort for expanding human potential. Currently he facilitates seminars, workshops and pursues independent research on psi phenomena, including ESP, remote viewing and precognitive dreaming.

His work bridges science and consciousness studies, contributing to a growing field focused on validating psi phenomena through experiential data and project replication.

Websites::

http://dalegraff.com/

