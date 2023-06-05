Fade To Black - Damien John Nott - June 7th

June 7th, 2023

ET: Making Contact





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Damien John Nott discusses his documentaries, Australian Skies, Making Contact, Secret Space, Rise of the Tr-3b. and his new films, “Fractured Realities Part 2" and “Haunted Skies!” and "UFOs in the Outback"

Damien Nott was born in Sydney, Australia and grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney where he currently resides. His story came to public attention in 2012, after contacting a UFO research organization in an attempt to find an answer to his repeated experiences with the UFO phenomena. He became and continues to be an avid researcher focusing on that subject. He has appeared in episodes of Ancient Aliens, the documentary "Beyond the Spectrum", and Produced and Directed "Australien Skies". Two new films, “Haunted Skies” part 2 and “Fractured Realities” will be out this Spring/Summer!

Film: https://www.amazon.com/Australien-Skies-Damien-John-Nott/dp/B0197FOWW0

