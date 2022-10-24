Fade To Black - Dan Terry - October 25th

October 25th, 2022

Halloween Night 5





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dan Terry is the host of 'Most Haunted' on the UnX Network and joins us for Halloween Night Five!

Dan is a paranormal investigator and author of several books. He is a regular writer for UnX News Magazine, and the latest is The Ghost Girl of Alton. Dan Terry is a native of Franklin County, Missouri. He has been fascinated by the supernatural since watching his first episode of Kolchak: The Night Stalker in the mid-1970s. That, combined with an intense interest in history and storytelling, honed by his years as a cave guide at Meramec Caverns, placed him on the road to paranormal investigation and writing.

He recently moved from Missouri to the mountains of North Carolina with his wife and ghost-hunting partner, Sherri. Dan retired as Police Chief of the New Haven Police Department in August 2018 and continues to ghost hunt around the Midwest. His next plans are to hunt Sasquatch in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Website: https://spookstalker.com/

Premium Episode Download