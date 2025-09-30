Fade To Black - Dana Kippel - September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Plasma is Intelligent



Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dana Kippel redefines plasma as a living, intelligent force that shapes creativity, memory, and the multidimensional experience. She explores 3D–5D plasma, encounters with plasma beings, and how her vision challenges science while raising questions about UFOs, demons, and the nature of reality itself.

Dana Kippel, author of *A New Force: Plasma, Consciousness, and the New Human Potential*, is a visionary writer, filmmaker, and speaker. Her work reframes plasma as a living, intelligent medium linked to creativity, memory, and multidimensional reality, blending respect for science with bold exploration of human potential.

Websites::

https://www.danakippel.com/

