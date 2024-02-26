Fade To Black - Dane Wigington - February 28th

February 28th, 2024

Global Climate Intervention





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dane Wigington is back with us to discuss that global climate intervention operations are nothing short of a covert weapon of war for the controllers of the matrix.

Dane Wigington is the lead researcher and administrator for the website https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/, and is the executive producer for the groundbreaking climate engineering documentary, “The Dimming”. He has a background in solar energy, was a former employee of Bechtel Power Corporation and was a licensed contractor in California and Arizona. Dane has devoted the last 20 years of his life to constant research on the issue of covert global climate engineering operations and the effort to expose and halt them.

His personal residence was featured as a cover article in the worlds largest renewable energy magazine, "Home Power". He manages a wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in Northern California. Dane has appeared in numerous films and interviews in his effort to educate the public on the extremely dire environmental and health dangers we face from the ongoing global climate intervention operations.

Website: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

