Fade To Black - Daniel Harary - March 28th

March 28th, 2023

Book: 'After They Came'





Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Author and researcher Daniel Harary joins us to discuss his new book: 'After They Came'.

Noted Hollywood publicist Dan Harary is owner of The Asbury PR Agency of Beverly Hills, CA, and an author of three books to date, FLIRTING WITH FAME, CARROTS, and AFTER THEY CAME.

Dan graduated Boston University, worked at Columbia Pictures/New York, the American Film Institute, Playboy Channel, Columbia Pictures Television, and two top Hollywood entertainment PR agencies, before launching his own PR Agency in 1996.

Dan’s new/current/third book AFTER THEY CAME is presently making an impact within the U.S. UFO Research community: a three time UFO Experiencer, a longtime UFO Researcher, and a member of the global MUFON/LA UFO Research Organization. Dan believes his late father may have been involved with UFO reverse engineering during his 45 years working as an Electronics Engineer for the U.S. Army at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey.

Website: https://www.danhararyauthor.com/

