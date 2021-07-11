Fade To Black - Danny Sheehan And Lue Elizondo - July 12th.

Danny Sheehan And Lue Elizondo

July 12th, 2021

23 Minute UFO/UAP Video

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Danny Sheehan and Lou Elizondo join us to discuss the "23 Minute UFO/UAP" video that our government currently possesses... and we'll also cover all of the latest UFO/UAP news from around the world.

Daniel Sheehan, JD, is a graduate of Harvard Law School, a former Director of the Christic Institute, and is a Professor of World Politics at the University of California. He is the General Counsel and Co-Director for the Institute for Cooperation in Space. Mr. Sheehan also has a long and distinguished history as public interest counsel, and was legal counsel in the Pentagon Papers case, the Iran-Contra, Three Mile Island, and Karen Silkwood cases, as well as many other high profile cases. Dan shares the responsibility for formulation of a new world view integrating into all of the classical fields of human knowledge the now virtually universally accepted FACT of the existence of Extraterrestrial Intelligence in our Universe and the growing accepted fact that representatives of one or more of these extraterrestrial civilizations are presently visiting our planet and interacting with members of our species.

Luis “Lue” Elizondo is the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATTIP). As a senior counterintelligence officer for the Department of Defense, he operated throughout Afghanistan, the Middle East and Latin America. He’s a trained Special Agent who has led countless tactical and strategic missions both during wartime and times of peace.

Lue's academic background includes microbiology, immunology and parasitology, with research experience in tropical diseases. Luis is also an inventor who holds several patents.

Website: https://danielpsheehan.com/



