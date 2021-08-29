Darryl Anka

September 1st, 2021

 

 

Fade To Black - Darrl Anka - September 1st.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Darryl Anka joins us to announce his new film: "Alienated" that has just been released... and we'll also get his thoughts on the new State of Disclosure. Darryl will be channeling Bashar at the Conscious Life Expo this September 19th at the LAX Hilton!

Darryl has been channeling the remarkable multidimensional being from the future known as Bashar for over 34 years.

Along with Edgar Cayce, Seth and Abraham-Hicks, the Bashar material has been heralded as some of the most relevant, compelling and dynamic information delivered to the planet to date.

In addition to channeling Bashar, Darryl expresses his creative talents in the forms of writing, directing and producing films through his own production company, Zia Films.

Websites:
http://www.bashar.org/
https://www.amazon.com/Alienated-Michael-Aaron-Carico/dp/B09DKHSNR7/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1TA3D6RPB6D39&dchild=1&keywords=alienated+darryl+anka&qid=1630287906&s=instant-video&sprefix=alienated+%2Cinstant-video%2C242&sr=1-1

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 236 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com