Fade To Black - Darrl Anka - September 1st.

September 1st, 2021

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Darryl Anka joins us to announce his new film: "Alienated" that has just been released... and we'll also get his thoughts on the new State of Disclosure. Darryl will be channeling Bashar at the Conscious Life Expo this September 19th at the LAX Hilton!

Darryl has been channeling the remarkable multidimensional being from the future known as Bashar for over 34 years.

Along with Edgar Cayce, Seth and Abraham-Hicks, the Bashar material has been heralded as some of the most relevant, compelling and dynamic information delivered to the planet to date.

In addition to channeling Bashar, Darryl expresses his creative talents in the forms of writing, directing and producing films through his own production company, Zia Films.

