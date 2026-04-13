Fade To Black - Dave Beatty - April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026

The Consciousness Connection

Dave Beaty will discuss his new film The Consciousness Connection on Gaia, exploring powerful near-death experiences and the research of Raymond Moody and Bruce Greyson. We also dive into his work on the USS Nimitz UFO encounter, featuring new military witnesses and insights that connect consciousness studies with ongoing UFO investigations.

Multi Emmy-Award winning television producer and cinematographer David C. Beaty is a former broadcast journalist, and currently a producer and filmmaker. His career in non- fiction television and documentary spans 30+ years with production company Cinegraphic Productions. Career highlights include national programing on PBS, History Channel, Travel Channel and A&E and includes Emmy winning work on all major news networks and cable networks. Over a dozen films on WWII History. Location work on Iwo Jima, Peleliu, Guam and Japan for WWII Foundation. Travelling in May with actor Gary Sinise in England for next film.

Websites: https://consciousness.media/ https://wwiifoundation.org/

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