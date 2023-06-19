Fade To Black - Dave Beaty - June 19th

June 19th, 2023

29 Palms UAP Study





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Beaty joins us to discuss the recent 29 Palms UAP, another giant Triangle, the Nimitz Encounter and other UFO News... Like David Grusch.

Emmy-Award winning television producer and cinematographer David C. Beaty is a former broadcast journalist, UAP researcher, and filmmaker. His career in non-fiction television and documentary spans 25+ years with production company Dreamtime Entertainment. Career highlights include national programs on Travel Channel, History Channel and PBS and, more recently the short UFO documentary film “The Nimitz Encounters” which has received 6 million YouTube views since May 2019. His research includes numerous interviews with navy vets and analysis using FOIA.

http://www.Thenimitzencounters.com

https://www.youtube.com/theNimitzencounters

