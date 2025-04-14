Fade To Black - Dave Beaty - April 14

April 14, 2025

The Consciousness Connection





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Beaty David Beaty discusses his latest film on consciousness, ESP, and parapsychology, exploring themes, controversies, and historical roots with figures like J.B. Rhine and Robert Monroe.

Multi Emmy-Award winning television producer and cinematographer David C. Beaty is a former broadcast journalist, and currently a producer and filmmaker and UFO researcher. His career in nonfiction television and documentary spans 25+ years with production company Cinegraphic Productions. Career highlights include national programming on Travel Channel, History Channel and PBS with the WWII Foundation. 2024 Regional Emmy for A Final Landing On Iwo Jima.

https://consciousnessfilm.info/

