Fade To Black - Dave Foley And Tom Wheeler - May 29th

May 29th, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Foley and Tom Wheeler are with us to discuss all things UFO/UAP and unexplained phenomena.

Dave Foley is a Canadian actor, comedian, writer, and director, best known for co-founding The Kids in the Hall and starring in NBC's NewsRadio (1995-1999). He also voiced Flik in A Bug's Life (1998).

Tom Wheeler is an American screenwriter and producer, co-creator of Netflix's Cursed and writer of Puss in Boots (2011).

Together, they host the fast-growing podcast Really?! with Tom & Dave, interviewing experts on UFOs and alien technology. Produced by Stampede Ventures and Crissy Guerrero, the show features notable guests and has quickly gained a wide audience.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ReallywithTomandDave

