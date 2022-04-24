Fade To Black - Dave Schrader - April 27th

April 27th, 2022

Rise Of The Gods

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Schrader is back and tonight we are going to talk about the Marvel Universe... and how they are covering the Gods...

Moon Knight: Egyptian, Shang-Chi: Japanese, Thor: Norse, and the Eternals: Roman. Dave and I are appearing together for the first time!

Dave Schrader is the former host of the long running paranormal talk radio show, Darkness Radio and lead investigator on the paranormal themed Travel Channel series, The Holzer Files.

Feb 1, 2022 he launched The Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader. A different look and feel to the genre that he had been a part of for so long. Shorter interviews cutting to the heart of the story, insights from experts and experiencers, new entertaining.

Since an early age Dave has been surrounded by the strange and anomalous, from haunted homes, to creature sightings, UFO encounters and more. Dave continues to bring you along on his journey and thanks you for taking him along on yours. Never a casual observer, Dave pushes claims of the paranormal to the limits by investigating them himself and visiting some of the most active and haunted locations in the world.

Dave does not HUNT the paranormal, it hunts him.

Website: https://www.darknessradio.com/

