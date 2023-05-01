Fade To Black - Dave Schrader- May 2nd

May 2nd, 2023

Paranormal 60 On F2B





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Schrader, TV and radio host, author and researcher joins us to discuss his Paranormal 60 and the world of the supernatural.

Dave Schrader is an experienced paranormal investigator and host of the popular paranormal podcast, The Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader. You can also see Dave on Travel Channel & Discovery+'s hit TV series, The Holzer Files and Ghosts of Devil's Perch. You may also recognize Dave from his appearances on Paranormal State, Ghost Adventures, Ghost Adventures Screaming Room, Paranormal Challenge, Haunted Hospitals, Fright Club and in the ShockDocs; The Curse of Lizzie Borden & Demon in the White House.

From an early age, Dave has been surrounded by the strange and anomalous, from haunted homes to creature sightings, UFO encounters and more. Dave invites you along on his journey and thanks you for taking him along on yours. Never a casual observer, Dave pushes claims of the paranormal to the limits by investigating them himself and visiting some of the most active and haunted locations in the world.

Website: https://fiddle-broccoli-58hk.squarespace.com/welcome

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWGeOJ6_2kXT1oOZOXGi_g

Premium Episode Download