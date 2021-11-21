Fade To Black - Dave Schrader - November 24th.

November 24th, 2021

"Demon in the White House"

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dave Schrader is back on F2B! One of the biggest voices in the paranormal and supernatural... and tonight we will talk about the possibilty of something that may be lurking in the White House for the last 200 years... and influencing the leaders of the Free World!

Dave is the host of the long running paranormal podcast, Darkness Radio and is the host of the Holzer Files TV series on The Travel Channel.

Schrader has lived a life immersed in the paranormal, from ghostly visitations to growing up in a haunted house, Bigfoot sighting and UFO encounters he seems to always find the right place at the right time. His overwhelming fear of death keeps him constantly seeking answers and trying to understand his place in the universe and in the afterlife.

Dave is featured in Discovery's new Shoc Doc: "Demon in the White House" launching this Friday, November 26th on discovery+, which uncloaks the historic origins of the horror of two grieving First Ladies. Did they unwittingly invite an evil presence with a malevolent agenda that may still torment America's presidents, as well as their families, visitors, and closest advisors?

Websites:

https://www.darknessradio.com/



