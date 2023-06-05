David Brody

June 5th, 2023

 

Knights Templar

 

Fade To Black - David Brody - June 5th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: David Brody will discuss the Knights Templar in North America, Romerica, and Atlantis. Also including his new book; "One Nation Under John: Templars and John the Baptist".

David S. Brody is a 7-time Amazon #1 Bestselling fiction author. His children call him a "rock nerd" because of the time he spends studying ancient stone structures which he believes evidence exploration of America prior to Columbus. He serves as a Director of NEARA (New England Antiquities Research Association) and has appeared as a guest expert on documentaries airing on History Channel, Travel Channel, PBS and Discovery Channel. A graduate of Tufts University and Georgetown Law School, he resides in Newburyport, MA with his wife, sculptor Kimberly Scott.

Website: http://davidbrodybooks.com/wordpress/

