Fade To Black - David Marler - May 19th.

May th, 2021

UFO/UAPs And Black Triangles

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: David Marler is here to discuss the recent 60 Minutes UFO/UAP segment that aired this past Sunday and what the future is for the UFO Community.

David has had a lifelong interest in the subject of UFOs. He joined The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) in 1990 as a Field Investigator Trainee. Since then, he has served as Field Investigator, State Section Director, as well as Illinois State Director. David is currently an independent UFO researcher.

David has an extensive personal library of UFO books, journals, magazines, newspapers, and case files from around the world that covers the last 70+ years. With this he has been examining the detailed history of UFO sighting reports and related patterns.

Mr. Marler received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUE). He received his Certification in Hypnotherapy from Mottin and Johnson Institute of Hypnosis in St. Louis, Missouri.

Website: https://davidmarlerufo.com/



Premium Episode Download