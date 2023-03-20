Fade To Black - David Palmer - March 22nd

David Palmer

March 22nd, 2023

 

Pluto In Aquarius

 

Pluto In Aquarius

 
 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: David Palmer is here to discuss the biggest event in Astrology... and our Solar System, ever. That's right, on March 23rd, Pluto enters Aquarius.

Known as a famous celebrity astrologer, David Lawrence Palmer has been making waves in the media with being a media spiritual influencer. Having been on TV for over a decade, owning, co-founding, and producing the largest video horoscope media network and app, High Vibe TV. David has created a reputation for being the go to spiritual influencer around the world!

David, aka, "The Leo King" owns and operates multiple OTT media corporations that produce, and distribute content via mobile apps, social media, and streaming platforms. The Leo King is also known for his speaking events, national tours, conferences and documentaries.

David currently owns, The Leo King, Inc., 12th House Media, Inc. and is the Founder of High Vibe TV, and Spiritual Dance Music.

Website: https://www.theleoking.com/

