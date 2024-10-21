Fade To Black - David Palmer - October 24th

October 24, 2024

Leo King Returns!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: David 'The Leo King' Palmer joins us to discuss comets, Astrology and these times and a deep look into history and events.

The Leo King is a world famous celebrity astrologer, Electronic DJ, Professional IJSBA PWC Racer, and is also known for his speaking events, conferences, tv shows, tours and documentaries. Owner and CEO of “The Disruptive Spiritual Network” High Vibe TV. Throughout David Lawrence Palmer "The Leo King's" 15+ years of stardom in reality tv, being a television star, and famous YouTuber, David is a comet that arrived in the entertainment industry, and is blazing the trail of light and changing the game.

https://www.highvibe.tv/

https://www.theleoking.com/

