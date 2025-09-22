Fade To Black - Dean Bertram - September 24, 2025

September 24, 2025

The Shaver Mystery



Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dean Bertram unpacks the Shaver Mystery and Raymond A. Palmer’s pivotal role in shaping UFO belief—from the Maury Island incident to FATE magazine.

Dean Bertram, PhD, is a historian, filmmaker, and host of Talking Weird on the Untold Radio Network. He directs MidWest WeirdFest and A Night of Horror International Film Festival, and his award-winning short The Shaver Mystery is currently on the festival circuit. Dean is now filming a feature documentary, The Man Who Invented Flying Saucers, exploring Raymond A. Palmer, the Shaver Mystery, and the origins of modern UFO belief.

Websites::

https://www.facebook.com/TheManWhoInventedFlyingSaucers

Premium Episode Download