Fade To Black - Dean Haglund - July 3rd

July 3rd, 2023

'The Lone Gun Man'





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dean Haglund known for his part of Langly in the "X-Files" and "The Lone Gunmen" joins us to discuss his new show where he gets the lowdown from the brave souls who’ve attempted the most terrifying renovation projects ever on haunted, cursed and possessed properties.

Dean Haglund is a Canadian actor, known for the role of Richard "Ringo" Langly, one of The Lone Gunmen on The X-Files. Haglund is also a stand-up comedian, specializing in improvisational comedy, including work with the Vancouver Theatre Sports League.

Website: https://www.myparanormal.net/show/hellacious-renovations/

Instagram: [email protected]

Premium Episode Download