Fade To Black - Debbie Kauble - January 24th

January 24th, 2023

Life Beyond 'Intruders'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Debbie Kauble, the subject of Budd Hopkins book, 'Intruders', joins us to discuss her Life After Intruders.

Debbie was the central figure in Budd Hopkins’s New York Times best-seller, "Intruders, the Incredible Visitations at Copely Woods", as well as the 1992 CBS mini-series, “Intruders”, using the pseudonym "Kathy Davis". In 1992, she revealed her true identity and co-authored, with her sister Kathy Mitchell, “Abducted, The Story of the Intruders Continues". Deb has just finished a revised, expanded edition of ‘Abducted’ titled ‘Extraordinary Contact: Life Beyond Intruders’.

She co-hosted her own podcast, Midwest Paratalk, with Gregg Cable and together with Gregg, co-founded the paranormal research team, The Paranormal Underground. Her special interest in paranormal research is with Electronic Voice Phenomena and she has collected impressive examples over the last several years.

