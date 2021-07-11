Debbie Kauble

July 14th, 2021

 

Life Beyond Intruders

 

Fade To Black - Debbie Kauble - July 14th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Debbie Kauble joins us for the first time and we are going to discuss her life of ET contact.

Debbie was the central figure in Budd Hopkins’s New York Times best-seller, "Intruders, the Incredible Visitations at Copely Woods", as well as the 1992 CBS mini-series, “Intruders”, using the pseudonym "Kathy Davis". In 1992, she revealed her true identity and co-authored, with her sister Kathy Mitchell, “Abducted, The Story of the Intruders Continues". Deb has just finished a revised, expanded edition of ‘Abducted’ titled ‘Extraordinary Contact: Life Beyond Intruders’.

She co-hosted her own podcast, Midwest Paratalk, with Gregg Cable and together with Gregg, co-founded the paranormal research team, The Paranormal Underground. Her special interest in paranormal research is with Electronic Voice Phenomena and she has collected impressive examples over the last several years.

Websites:
https://debshome.com/
https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&rh=p_27%3ADebra+Jordan-Kauble&s=relevancerank&text=Debra+Jordan-Kauble&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 215 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com