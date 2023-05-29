Fade To Black - Denise Stoner - May 29th

May 29th, 2023

Alien Abductions





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Denise Stoner joins us to discuss her 20 years researching Alien Abductions and their impact on Experiencers.

Denise Stoner is MUFON's Asst. Director of Abduction Studies, Florida, MUFON Field Investigator, Florida, STAR Team member, and Director of the Florida Research Group affiliation of UFORCOP. She also holds educational forums for public and private gatherings for abduction experiencers. Her involvement in the UFO field spans more than 20 years. Denise has an educational background in business and psychology, and is a certified hypnotist specializing in regressive hypnosis. She has taught classes in stress reduction for 12+ years for professionals in such fields as medicine and law. She began her research in hypnosis under Dr. Bob Romack, (Denver, CO), and has also worked as a paranormal investigator in the homes of abductees that felt they had been visited by spirits following abductions.

For 12 years, Denise did background investigations for the military on recruits seeking highly classified clearances for work on nuclear submarines. Prior to retirement, Denise moved to the Navel Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, military research facility where she was the training coordinator for several hundred military and civilian employees.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00E27I838

