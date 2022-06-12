Fade To Black - DisclosureFest - June 14th

June 14th, 2022

Our Annual Special Event

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: It's our annual DisclosureFEST Special Event with special guests and producer of the 'Fest, Adrian Vallera!

DisclosureFest™ Foundation is extremely excited to announce The Mass Meditation Initiative. We will be returning to our sacred space, at Los Angeles State Historic park in DTLA. We assure you this will be the biggest line up of musical arts, speakers, facilitators, workshops, ceremonies, art and installations we have offered.

Recently there has been such an amazing shift in consciousness, and a mass awakening on our great planet. We have all begun a divine re-birthing process, along with remembering the true creators in us. We invite you to join us as we gather in sacred ceremony and mediation, so that we may see and create the planetary reality which is in perfect alignment with our hearts...

Website: https://disclosurefest.org/