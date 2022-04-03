Fade To Black - Don Ecker - April 6th

April 6th, 2022

Dark Matters

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Don Ecker

Don is a writer/researcher/commentator and was the Director of Research and Media Liaison for UFO Magazine for 20 years. A former law enforcement officer and criminal investigator with over 10 years’ experience, he brought legitimacy to UFO research. He has written numerous articles for UFO Magazine, the United Kingdom’s Fortean Times, Omni, the Compuserve System, and the ParaNet Computer Data Base.

Don has been utilized as a technical advisor for “Larry King Live” on CNN, NBC’s “Hard Copy”, has advised and appeared on Fox’s “A Current Affair”, Fox’s “Sightings”, and “Oprah Winfrey”. He has appeared on Fox's “Encounters”, and Entertainment Tonight.

Today he is the host of Dark Matter Radio which is broadcast on the UnXnetwork, KUNXdb, Friday evenings at 5:00PM PT. 8:00PM ET.

Website: https://www.unxnetwork.com/darkmattersradio

