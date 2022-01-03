Don Schmitt

January 4th, 2022

 

2022: The UFO Question

 

Fade To Black - Don Schmitt - January 4th.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Don Schmitt is back to discuss the UFO question moving forward in 2022.

Don Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago where he served as Director of Special Investigations for 10 years. Prior to that time, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek and the art director for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated from MATC with a degree in Commercial Art and graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts.

He is author of hundreds of articles about UFOs as well as the co-author of six best-selling books UFO Crash at Roswell, The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell, Witness To Roswell, Witness to Roswell: Revised Addition, Inside the Real Area 51; The Secret History of Wright Patterson, and Coverup at Roswell.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Donald-R.-Schmitt/e/B00CMESX6U%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 278 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com