Don Schmitt

March 30th, 2022

 

Roswell Revisited

 

Fade To Black - Don Schmitt - March 30th.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Don Schmitt joins us for the 75th Anniversary of Roswell and the release of his updated book: "Witness to Roswell"... and tonight we are going to Roswell, from A to Z.

Don Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago where he served as Director of Special Investigations for 10 years. Prior to that time, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek and the art director for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated from MATC with a degree in Commercial Art and graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts.

He is author of hundreds of articles about UFOs as well as the co-author of six best-selling books UFO Crash at Roswell, The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell, Witness To Roswell, Witness to Roswell: Revised Addition, Inside the Real Area 51; The Secret History of Wright Patterson, and Coverup at Roswell.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Witness-Roswell-75th-Anniversary-Governments/dp/1637480032/

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 293 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com