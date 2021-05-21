Fade To Black - Don Schmitt - May 25th.

Don Schmitt

May 25th, 2021

Live From Rosewell

Don Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago where he served as Director of Special Investigations for 10 years. Prior to that time, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek and the art director for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated from MATC with a degree in Commercial Art and graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts.

He is author of hundreds of articles about UFOs as well as the co-author of six best-selling books UFO Crash at Roswell, The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell, Witness To Roswell, Witness to Roswell: Revised Addition, Inside the Real Area 51; The Secret History of Wright Patterson, and Coverup at Roswell.



