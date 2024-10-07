Fade To Black - Douglas Grunther - October 7th

October 7, 2024

Quantum And The Dream





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Douglas Gunther explores three key shifts in consciousness—human, computer, and nature’s intelligence—interacting for the first time in history. Amid today’s chaos, Gunther highlights visionary thinkers from 1900 to now, revealing the deep connections between the human mind and nature, guiding us toward a new Renaissance.

Douglas Grunther is the creator/host of the Woodstock Roundtable, a rollicking--and multi award-winning--radio talk show spiced with humor and informed by his love of philosophy, depth psychology, and spiritual insight. His guests have been among the most original visionaries of our time.

Grunther graduated from Columbia University where he was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist. He has been the featured speaker in front of national audiences, and is a dreamwork facilitator certified by Dr. Jeremy Taylor, Co-Founder, The International Association for the Study of Dreams.

Website: https://douglasgrunther.com/

