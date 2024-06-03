Fade To Black - Dr. Andrew Gallimore - June 3rd

June 3rd, 2024

DMT: Channel Switch





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Andrew Gallimore will discuss how discuss how psychedelic drugs and DMT as a “reality channel switch technology”.

Dr. Andrew Gallimore is a computational neurobiologist, pharmacologist, chemist, and writer who has been interested in the neural basis of psychedelic drug action for many years and is the author of a number of articles and research papers on the powerful psychedelic drug, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), as well as the books ‘Alien Information Theory: Psychedelic Drug Technologies and the Cosmic Game’, and ‘Reality Switch Technologies: Psychedelics as Tools for the Discovery and Exploration of New Worlds’. He is currently writing his third book, to be published by Macmillan in 2025, which will focus on the history and science of DMT. He collaborated with DMT pioneer Dr. Rick Strassman, author of DMT: The Spirit Molecule, to develop a technology for extending the DMT trip from a few minutes to several hours or longer. His current interests focus on DMT as a tool for gating access to alternate realities and establishing communication with the intelligence's resident within them. He currently lives and works in Japan.

Website: https://www.buildingalienworlds.com/

