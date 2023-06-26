Fade To Black - Dr. Bill Kousoulas - June 29th

June 29th, 2023

Mothman Phenomenon





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Bill Kousoulas and his wife Jacqueline will discuss their research based on the 1967 Silver Bridge Disaster in Point Pleasant WV and the mysterious connection to the many reports of UFOs, lights in the sky, and Mothman phenomenon in that area.

Bill’s life-long interest in the paranormal began in the late seventies with the original Project UFO series that aired on Sunday night television. In 2003, he was introduced to The Mothman Prophecies movie, and it truly changed my life. Since then, he has read nearly all of John Keel’s research, as well as the works of similar authors including Gray Barker and Andy Colvin. Since 2016, Bill and his wife Jaci have visited Point Pleasant regularly, and they become friends with several area residents, including the late Carolin Harris, co-founder of the Mothman Festival. Bill holds a doctorate in psychology, with a focus on post-traumatic growth. Jaci is a retired USPS Postmaster and a current business owner/operator. She

specializes in research, data analytics, and “connecting the dots” between intuition, perception, and reality.

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/bill.kousoulas.7

https://www.facebook.com/phenomenologyresearchprofessionals

