Fade To Black - Dr. Bruce Solheim - August 2nd

August 2nd, 2023

Time And The Paranormal





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Bruce Solheim is with us to talk about his four paranormal books, Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, Timeless Trinity, and Anzar the Progenitor which document his lifetime of paranormal experiences.

Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim is a tenured history professor at Citrus College. He is a former Fulbright professor/scholar, US Army aviator, and defense contractor. Bruce is the son of Norwegian immigrants and was the first in his family to go to college. He has been teaching college history for more than 32 years and has published many scholarly books.

Dr. Solheim has chronicled his paranormal and extraterrestrial experiences in his Timeless trilogy: Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, Timeless Trinity, and Anzar the Progenitor. He was a featured speaker at the 2021 Contact in the Desert (CITD), has been on New Thinking Allowed with Jeffrey Mishlove, Coast to Coast AM with George Noory and George Knapp, Earth Files with Linda Moulton Howe, and was also featured on Alien Encounters Declassified on the Discovery Channel.

Bruce also writes and publishes comic books: Snarc and Dr. Jekyll Alien Hunter. He is married to Ginger and has four children and two grandchildren. He continues to have paranormal experiences nearly every day.

Website:

http://www.bruceolavsolheim.com/

