Fade To Black - Dr. Gregory Little - September 5th

September 5th, 2023

Atlantis!





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Gregory Little discusses compelling science that will back up impressive evidence of Atlantis, and he will share the astonishing readings and life of the world's most prolific psychic & seer, the amazing, Edgar Cayce!

Dr. Greg Little has a master’s degree in psychology and a doctorate in counseling & educational psychology from Memphis State University. Since the early 1980s has actively researched such topics as UFOs, psychic abilities, archaeology, and paranormal phenomena. He is author or coauthor of over 60 books and has been featured in 14 documentaries on the History Channel, Discovery, The Learning Channel, National Geographic, and other networks. He writes about Native American mounds and spiritual practices and spent over 10 years investigating underwater sites in the Bahamas and ancient sites in Central America as part of the Edgar Cayce organization’s Search for Atlantis project. He was coeditor of the Cayce Organizations Ancient Mysteries newsletter and is author or coauthor of 7 books about Cayce’s abilities.

Websites:

http://apmagazine.info/

https://www.edgarcayce.org/

