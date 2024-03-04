Fade To Black - Dr. Heather Lynn - March 6th

March 6th, 2024

Xenoarchaeology





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Heather Lynn joins us to discuss updates in her research as well as her upcoming Book: The Final Frontier: Xenoarchaeology and the Interplanetary Search for Lost Civilizations.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian of the human mind, cognitive archaeologist, and author on fringe topics such as hidden history, mythology, the occult, and ancient aliens. Her insights have graced various platforms, including History’s Ancient Aliens and Coast to Coast AM. She is also the host of The Midnight Academy Podcast. Heather’s research reveals the cyclical narratives of history and culture, spotlighting the influence of the occult on human civilization and personal transformation.

Heather has undergraduate degrees in archaeology and information technology. She studied anthropology and history through graduate school, earning her MA in History. Her post-graduate work focused on the interconnection of cognitive processes, technology, and education at the University of New England, where she earned her doctorate in education. She also holds course certificates in Human Osteoarchaeology and Archaeoastronomy and is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the Association of Ancient Historians and the World Archaeological Congress.

When she is not exploring the mysteries of mind, space, and time, she plays the French horn in a local symphony orchestra and is a practitioner of Krav Maga, a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces, derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling.

Website:

https://www.drheatherlynn.com/

Premium Episode Download