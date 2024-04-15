Fade To Black - Dr. Lynne Kitei - April 16th

April 16th, 2024

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Lynne Kitei is with us and we go INSIDE Phoenix Lights story & how it unfolded throughout the past 27 years by Key Witnesses and her research.

Dr. Lynne D. Kitei, M.D., is an internationally acclaimed physician and health educator with over 50 years of experience. Despite her successful medical career, she redirected her focus to investigate the mysterious aerial phenomena witnessed by over 10,000 people on March 13, 1997, known as the Phoenix Lights. Dr. Lynne captured these enigmatic objects on film and became a key witness after years of intensive research. Her expertise led her to appearances on numerous national and international TV and radio shows, including CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX TV News, and Netflix. Dr. Lynne has authored the bestselling book "Phoenix Lights: A Skeptic's Discovery That We Are Not Alone," produced the award-winning documentary "Phoenix Lights: Beyond Top Secret," and created the Phoenix Lights Graphic Novel/Activities Coloring Book. These works offer unique insights into one of the most significant UFO sightings in modern history.

