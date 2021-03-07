Fade To Black - Dr. Lynne Kitei - March 8th.

March 8th, 2021

Phoenix Lights 24th Anniversary

Monday on FADE to BLACK: It's the 24th Anniversary of the Phoenix Lights Incident and our guest is Dr. Lynne Kitei... and we'll discuss all of the details from the beginning through to today.

Lynne D. Kitei, M.D. is an internationally acclaimed physician and health educator who pushed aside her successful medical career to pursue The Phoenix Lights book, internationally award-winning Documentary and curricula projects. She was leading the cutting-edge era of early disease detection and prevention as chief clinical consultant at the world-renowned Arizona Heart Institute’s Imaging/Prevention/Wellness Center in Phoenix, Arizona until coming forward, after seven years of anonymity, as a key witness to the still-unexplained AZ mass events of March 13, 1997.

Dr. Lynne received her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary science education, with minors in communications and voice from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. in 1970. She received her Medical Degree from Temple University School of Medicine in 1974 and completed her post-graduate studies at the Medical College of Pennsylvania.

Website: https://www.thephoenixlights.net/PL_Home.htm



