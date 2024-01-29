Fade To Black - Dr. Michael Masters - January 30th

January 30th, 2024

Are ET Time Travelers?





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Michael Masters is with us to discuss the possibility that some of the Visitors may be future humans.

Dr. Michael Masters is a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana. His current research program centers on hominin evolutionary anatomy, human variation, archaeology, biomedicine, and investigating the UFO phenomenon. Regarding the latter, in 2019 he published Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon, which examines the premise that UFOs and ‘Aliens’ may be our human descendants, returning from the future to visit and study their own hominin evolutionary past.

In 2022, he published The Extratempestrial Model, which analyzes well-documented cases of abduction and other contact modalities in the context of this time-travel hypothesis and other theories put forth to elucidate this complex and mysterious phenomenon.

His most recent book, Revelation: The Future Human Past, again focuses on UFOs in the framework of this Extratempestrial Model, but in the format of a satirical time travel science fiction novel.

Website: https://idflyobj.com/

Book: Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon

