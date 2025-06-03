Fade To Black – Dr. Simeon Hein – June 2, 2025

Monday, June 02, 2025

Cold Fusion Explains All?





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Simeon Hein returns with groundbreaking insights into the science behind the paranormal. He explores how emerging research into cold fusion may explain a wide range of mysterious phenomena—from Bigfoot and cryptids to ghost sightings, orbs, ball lightning, and even animal mutilations.

Dr. Simeon Hein is a former university professor in statistics and research methods. He came across the idea of remote viewing in 1996 and took a training class as a skeptic. The results of the training were surprisingly positive and convinced Dr. Hein that there is a large area of scientific knowledge that is being withheld from public discussion. Subsequently, he established the non-profit Institute for Resonance and began teaching remote viewing classes in Boulder, Colorado and continues to teach online. He also became interested in the topics of crop circles, unexplained aerial phenomena, and extraterrestrials.

His recent discussions highlight the overlap between low-energy nuclear reactions and paranormal manifestations—an area many researchers are now watching closely.

