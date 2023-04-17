Fade To Black - Dr. Simeon Hein - April 19th

April 19th, 2023

Bigfoot And Science





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Author and researcher Dr. Simeon Hein is here for a full night of Bigfoot and the science behind their encounters!

Dr.Simeon Hein is a former university professor in statistics and research methods. He came across the idea of remote viewing in 1996 and took it as a skeptic.

The results of the training were surprisingly positive and convinced Dr. Hein that there is a large area of scientific knowledge that is being withheld from public discussion. Subsequently, he established the non-profit Institute for Resonance and began teaching remote viewing classes in Boulder, Colorado and continues to teach online. He also became interested in the topics of crop circles, unexplained aerial phenomena, and extraterrestrials.

Website: https://mountbaldy.com/

