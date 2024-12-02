Fade To Black - Dr. Steve Aizenstat - December 3rd

December 03, 2024

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Stephen Aizenstat shares the tools from his book, The Imagination Matrix, to help you access your innate creativity, connection, and purpose.

Stephen Aizenstat, Ph.D., is the Founder of Dream Tending, Pacifica Graduate Institute, and The Academy of Imaginal Arts and Sciences. He is a world-renowned Professor of Depth Psychology, an imagination specialist, and an innovator.

He has served as an organizational consultant to major companies, institutions, Hollywood films, and has lectured extensively in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. He is affiliated with the Earth Charter International project through the United Nations where he has spoken. Professor Aizenstat is the Chancellor Emeritus and Founding President of Pacifica Graduate Institute. He has collaborated with many notable masters in the field including Joseph Campbell, James Hillman, Marion Woodman, Robert Johnson, and Native elder’s worldwide.

Website: https://dreamtending.com/

