Fade To Black - Dr. Steven Greer - April 21st.

April 21st, 2021

Disclosure Update

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Steven Greer joins us to discuss the recent possible space arms treaty, what may be expected with the new UAPTF report due to the US Senate this June, and his new upcoming film project.

Steven M. Greer, MD is Founder of The Disclosure Project, The Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), The Orion Project and Sirius Technology Advanced Research, LLC.

His National Press Club Disclosure Event in May, 2001 and the webcast had 250,000 people waiting online – the largest webcast in the history of the National Press Club at that time.

He has worked for 20 years to bring together the scientists, inventors and leaders in society to advance new clean technology energy systems.

Greer is the author of four books and multiple DVDs on the UFO/ET subject including the documentary, Sirius and has appeared on CBS, the BBC, The Discovery Channel, the History channel, The Ancient Aliens series, and the movie, Thrive.

His last film, “Unacknowledged: An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History” was one of the most watched documentaries of the last three years.

Website: https://ce5film.com/



