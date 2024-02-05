Fade To Black - Dr. Thomas Valone - February 7th

February 7th, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Thomas Valone is with us to talk about Tesla’s electrotherapy devices and New propulsion discoveries.

Thomas F. Valone, PHD, PE Project Director, is a physicist and licensed professional engineer with over 30 years professional experience, is a retired patent examiner, college teacher, research engineer, instrumentation designer, CEO, and currently an author, lecturer, and consultant on future energy developments.

He was Research Director for Scott Aviation-ATO, Inc., founder of Integrity Research Institute and the inventor of such electrotherapy devices asthe EM Pulser, EM PulsePad, OsteoPad, and the high voltage Premier Junior. Dr.Valone also supervised the design and construction of the world's first narrowband 60 Hz gauss meter without harmonic distortion and the first dental mercury vapor ionizer-precipitator. He is the author of Zero Point Energy: TheFuel of the Future, Practical Conversion of Zero Point Energy, The HomopolarHandbook, Electrogravitics Systems, Electrogravitics II, Bioelectromagnetic Healing, PROCEEDINGS OF THE FIRST TO TWELFTH CONFERENCES ON FUTURE ENERGY, and over 100 reports and articles. He is a member of the Institute of Electricaland Electronic Engineers, National Space Society, and the Union of Concerned Scientists. His works have been published in German, Korean, French, Russian,and English.

https://www.integrityresearchinstitute.org/cofe.html

