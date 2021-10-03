Drew Bankey

October 5th, 2021

 

Plant Medicine And ET

 

Fade To Black - Drew Bankey - October 5th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Drew Bankey is with us for the first time and we are going to discuss the sacred plant medicines, their use, and it's unveiling of a possible parallel world and contact with Extraterrestrial Civilizations.

Drew Bankey is not only an Iraqi Freedom War Veteran and Medicine Man but holds such Native American distinctions as Sundancer and Sacred Pipe Carrier. Also carrying the South American name of Aguila Cósmica, he is widely considered a master of plant medicine specializing with Huachuma (San Pedro), Ayahuasca and Changa. Drew is co-founder of “Sacred Journies Within”a nonprofit Plant Medicine Church, Author of the internationally distributed books “I’m Perfect and So Are You”, and “Find Your Inner Guru”.

His experience with "near death (NDE)", several ET contacts, being a caretaker of the Crystal & Star alter, and participations in Ancient Sacred Ceremonies has fostered a relationship with off-planet intelligence, which in turn has led to a responsibility as a messenger of humanities evolutionary shift.

Drew currently resides in Blanca Co, where he and his wife Ela are in the process of expanding their Off Grid Homestead, Educational Center, Equine Therapy and Plant Medicine Church.

Website: https://www.sacredjournieswithin.com/

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 252 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com