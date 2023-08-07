Fade To Black - Duncan Lunan - August 8th

August 8th, 2023

Green Children Of Woolpit





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Duncan Lunan is with us for the first time and tonight we discuss the creepy mysteries of The Green Children of Woolpit, the Sighthill stone circle, the supposed ‘Black Knight’ satellite, protecting Earth from impacts, and more!

Researcher Mike Ricksecker is the author of the Amazon best-sellers A Walk In The Shadows: A Complete Guide To Shadow People and Alaska's Mysterious Triangle as well as several historic paranormal books. He has appeared on multiple television shows and programs, including History Channel's Ancient Aliens and The UnXplained, Travel Channel's The Alaska Triangle, multiple series on Gaia TV, and more.

Duncan Lunan has been a full time author, researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, editor, critic and tutor since 1970, specializing in astronomy, spaceflight and science fiction. He has published 10 books to date and contributed to 36 more, with over 1600 articles and 42 stories published to date. As Manager of the Glasgow Parks Department's Astronomy Project in 1978-79, he built the first astronomically aligned stone circle in Britain for over 3000 years (recreated at a new site in 2019); he was on the management committee of Airdrie Public Observatory from 1977 to 2008, serving as a curator for 18½ years, and ran the North Lanarkshire Astronomy Project 2006-2009. Currently he is Past Chair of the Astronomers of the Future Club in his home town of Troon, to which he returned with his wife Linda in 2012. His monthly astronomy column ‘The Sky Above You’ appears in various newspapers and magazines. He was science fiction critic of the Glasgow Herald from 1971 to 1985, ran the paper's SF and fantasy short story competition from 1986 to 1992, and he now reviews SF for Interzone and Shoreline of Infinity, as well as nonfiction for Concatenation.

Websites:

https://www.duncanlunan.com/

Premium Episode Download