Fade To Black - Eben Alexander - September 26th

div style="padding: 1%;">

September 26th, 2024

'Proof of Heaven'





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Eben Alexander, a world-renowned neurosurgeon and NYTimes #1 bestselling author of Proof of Heaven, gained global attention with his transformative near-death experience. Join us as we explore profound subjects like NDEs, the nature of consciousness and its connection to the brain, the eternal soul, spiritual well-being, and much more.

Eben Alexander, MD, was an academic neurosurgeon for over 25 years, including 15 years at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School in Boston. In 2008, he experienced a transcendental Near-Death Experience (NDE) during a week-long coma from an inexplicable brain infection that completely transformed his worldview. A pioneering scientist and modern thought leader in the emerging science that acknowledges the primacy of consciousness in the universe, he is the author of the New York Times #1 bestseller Proof of Heaven, The Map of Heaven and Living in a Mindful Universe.

Websites:

http://ebenalexander.com/

https://www.innersanctumcenter.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares